Port Elizabeth art galleries are showing a range of photography, painting, drawing, sculpture and other media. Exhibitions open this week include the following.

ART ON TARGET

The Modern Miniatures National Exhibition at Art on Target, 2 Target Kloof in Essexvale closes on Friday, June 10 and a selection of the work will travel to Grahamstown for the National Arts Festival before returning to Port Elizabeth for a special show at the GFI gallery in Park Drive.

Art on Target is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 12 noon on Saturday. Inquiries: Cedric, 082-887-1612 or Bretten-Anne, 083-728-5295, or e-mail cedrice@underculturecontemporary.co.za.

NMMU GALLERY

The NMMU Art Gallery in Bird Street, in conjunction with the University’s Department of Arts, Culture and Heritage and Canrad, is hosting an exhibition by documentary photographer Cedric Nunn, titled Unsettled: 100 Years of War.

The exhibition is a quiet, yet complex series of photographic works that deals with the nine wars that Xhosa people were subjected to between 1779 and 1879 in their fight against Afrikaner and British colonial settler forces. The exhibition runs until Thursday June 15.

Gallery hours are 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays. Inquiries: Jonathan van der Walt (041) 504-3293.

NMMAM

The Power of Drawing exhibition is at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Museum until June 30. The exhibition displays both complete and preparatory drawings by William Kentridge, Penny Siopis, Hillary Graham and Fred Page from the museums permanent collection.

The Art Museum is a Meeting Place exhibition runs from May 15 until August 14. The exhibition pays tribute to the role of the art museum as a conduit channel for people, art and ideas to meet. The Art Museum’s permanent collection is on display alongside work commissioned by local artists.

ALLIANCE FRANCAISE

The Alliance Francaise at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill, hosts September Jive until June 23. The exhibition presents 150 of the most interesting, important and beautiful sleeve covers, with a special focus on truly South African designs which could have emanated only from this country.

The selection was made by a group consisting of collectors and designers Siemon Allen, Rob Allingham, Caroline Hillary and Molemo Moiloa.

When September Jive closes at the alliance, it will move to Grahamstown for the National Arts Festival.

Gallery hours are 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm on weekdays. Inquiries: Charlotte Jarnet (041) 585 7889.