Singer Zahara has confirmed that Somizi has received a legal letter warning him not to make jokes at her expense.

The Loliwe hitmaker sent the letter to Somizi late last week over comments he made about her at the Samas.

“He has received my letter but has still not responded. He hasn’t apologised or even called me. It was a letter both asking for an apology and warning him not to make jokes about me again‚” she said.

Somizi was quizzed about the letter on his Metro FM radio show yesterday morning but refused to comment.

Zahara said that despite not getting an apology‚ she wanted to forget the incident and move on.

“This has become a big issue that has dragged on for very long.