Omnibus of Anna Atom action a treat

Popular South African youth author Elizabeth Wasserman’s series Anna Atom was lapped up by teen bookworms when the original Afrikaans version hit the shelves in 2013.

This highly entertaining science adventure trilogy received the prestigious Alba Bouwer Award from the Academy of Arts and Science in the same year, and the first book is a Caps Curriculum-prescribed book for Grade 6.

Anna’s adventures have a strong green theme and foster a love for science and technology – and loads of fast-paced action!

And now finally, The Adventures of Anna Atom is also available as an omnibus for English readers.