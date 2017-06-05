Truth behind SA economic crimes

Fogarty’s Bookshop and Jacana Media are hosting the launch of Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit by Hennie van Vuuren this week. Open Secrets director Van Vuuren, a researcher and anti-corruption activist, will be speaking about his book and the society which spawned its contents at the launch on Wednesday at 5.30 for 6pm at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive.

In his work at Open Secrets, Van Vuuren works on private sector accountability for economic crime and related human rights violations. He is also active in the Right2Know Campaign.

His visit to Port Elizabeth comes at a topical time, just a week after a mass of leaked e-mails showing an unhealthily close relationship between the Gupta family in the private sector and President Jacob Zuma’s government. Although Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit looks back at the dark secrets of apartheid’s economic crimes using newly declassified documents and eyewitness accounts, it is so resonant today.

This is because Van Vuuren outlines how, in the absence of accountability, corrupt networks of the past stay in business: rather than face justice, they invite members of the new elite to the table.