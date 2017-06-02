From ‘Voice SA’ to Hogsback, Cavan set to release second album

He recently captured the hearts of audiences as a contestant on singing competition The Voice SA.

Alex Cavan is deeply immersed in creating some new songs following his whirlwind time on the reality show, and the Eastern Cape hamlet of Hogsback is helping him achieve that.

Now working on his second album at the Starway Art Centre in Hogsback, Cavan said he had all his songs ready and was thinking of releasing the album some time in September or October.

“I’ve finished recording all my songs and when I came out here I basically brought along the studio. All that’s left is to send out the tracks for mastering to make it radio-ready.

“I worked with producer Keiran Ritson and collaborated with Christian Scallan and I am also working on my new collective with these two guys called Him, You and I.

“Our sound has hints of hip-hop-meets-jazz, with deep bass and other influences,” Cavan said.