From ‘Voice SA’ to Hogsback, Cavan set to release second album
He recently captured the hearts of audiences as a contestant on singing competition The Voice SA.
Alex Cavan is deeply immersed in creating some new songs following his whirlwind time on the reality show, and the Eastern Cape hamlet of Hogsback is helping him achieve that.
Now working on his second album at the Starway Art Centre in Hogsback, Cavan said he had all his songs ready and was thinking of releasing the album some time in September or October.
“I’ve finished recording all my songs and when I came out here I basically brought along the studio. All that’s left is to send out the tracks for mastering to make it radio-ready.
“I worked with producer Keiran Ritson and collaborated with Christian Scallan and I am also working on my new collective with these two guys called Him, You and I.
“Our sound has hints of hip-hop-meets-jazz, with deep bass and other influences,” Cavan said.
The former Alexander Road High School pupil played the guitar throughout high school.
After matriculating, he took the chance of getting up on stage during an open mic session at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park, and has never looked back.
His latest offering, Long Mile ,a single off his upcoming album, made it onto the BBC Radio playlist and can be heard with tracks such as We’re to Blame and Follow Me from his debut album.
“Long Mile is folksy blues with an upbeat tempo track and it’s my newest single to come from the album I’m working on. I don’t have a name yet,” he said.
Of his experience on being on M-Net’s The Voice SA, Cavan said even though he had released music before, being on the show was “a great way to get seen”.
“It was an epic experience being able to work with professionals in the industry and being on that stage was amazing,” he said.
Cavan’s music is available on downloading digital platforms.