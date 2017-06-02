Loliwe hitmaker Zahara has reportedly dismissed Somizi’s “apology” and plans to go full steam ahead with legal action against him.

This comes after Somizi said yesterday he was sorry and did not mean to hurt the singer with “bar comments” he made at the Samas last weekend.

However, Zahara said she had not received a formal apology from Somizi.

“I saw something online about him apologising but I still haven’t [had one] from him. How is ‘Sorry‚ Zahara‚ it was just a joke’ an apology? Seriously?‚” she said.

The singer was left furious by the comments and said she planned to serve Somizi with a letter of demand today.

“He has until the end of the week to make a formal apology to me. I’m not playing!” she said.