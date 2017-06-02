‘Sorry’ not enough for Zahara
Loliwe hitmaker Zahara has reportedly dismissed Somizi’s “apology” and plans to go full steam ahead with legal action against him.
This comes after Somizi said yesterday he was sorry and did not mean to hurt the singer with “bar comments” he made at the Samas last weekend.
However, Zahara said she had not received a formal apology from Somizi.
“I saw something online about him apologising but I still haven’t [had one] from him. How is ‘Sorry‚ Zahara‚ it was just a joke’ an apology? Seriously?‚” she said.
The singer was left furious by the comments and said she planned to serve Somizi with a letter of demand today.
“He has until the end of the week to make a formal apology to me. I’m not playing!” she said.
Earlier this week, Zahara made it clear that she did not care if Somizi’s comment was a joke.
“I don’t care if he was joking. At whose expense was the joke? This will hurt my image and could affect whether I get sponsorship deals.
“It is not funny and I want him to apologise‚” she said.
Zahara explained that she was out of the country during the Samas but her mother heard the comments and told her about them.
“Imagine how upset my mother must have been to hear that. It is not true and it was not right for Somizi to make comments like that.
“He should have been talking about my accolades and all the Samas I had won in the past‚ not nonsense.”
Somizi told audiences at the glitzy awards ceremony on Saturday night that there was a bar at the after-party and “Zahara would be there”. – TshisaLIVE