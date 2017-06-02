Skinnerbek’s eventful weekend

What a jampacked weekend your gossip girl had! From comedy and fashion shows to ending off her downtime on a deliciously jazzy note, your skinnerbek (and her minions) saw, conquered and had a blast doing it.

Last Friday evening I ended my (sickly) week and kick-started my fun weekend on a good note with much merriment and laughter at Sifiso Nene’s Baby Mama Drama Two comedy show at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre.

I often dread having to listen to the same old material some of these guys churn out, but Nene pulled some good jokes out his sleeve.

Nowadays no comedy show seems complete without some racial jokes to break the ice and Nene made things super-awkward for the only two white people who were there when he mentioned the L-word (land) and how it needed to return to its “owners”.

The Bay was buzzing with beautiful models last weekend, starting last Friday night with the Extreme Models Runway Competition at the Tramways Building. It certainly showed that this city has talent, with more than 60 entrants for the catwalk parade.

Last Saturday there was also a heart-warming (but bone-chilling) experience when Vision4 Women presented its annual Destined for Greatness “fast-forward” graduation ceremony at the Tramways Building.

You’ll remember that was the day it poured with rain and apparently many in the audience so wished the MBDA could provide some kind of heating, as well as better acoustics for their fancy building.

The sisterhood rocked their glamorous cocktail wear but bare shoulders and legs don’t do well in icy weather and the speakers battled to be heard over the pounding rain.