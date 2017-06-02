Latest:
My HeraldLive 

Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures

Herald Reporter 0 Comment
Inge Economou and Christo Economou attended the exhibition opening of “Unsettled 100 years of war” at the NMMU Bird Street Gallery Picture: Eugene Coetzee
Michelle Du Preez and Blanche Pretorius attended the exhibition opening of “Unsettled 100 years of war” at the NMMU Bird Street Gallery Picture: Eugene Coetzee
From left, Stacey(7), Natascia, Phillip and Jaden(11) de Ridder, enjoyed Bayworld’s Night at the Museum Picture: Mark West
Sheena McLoughlin got into costume with friends, from left, Dylan Bailey, John Claassen and Eric Venter last weekend for Bayworld’s Night at the Museum Picture: Mark West
Mpumie Zaze awaits his plus 1 before the start of Sifiso Nene’s comedy show “Baby Mama Drama 2”’ at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre last Friday Picture: Zamandulo Malonde
Siphiwe Mashaba and Thabisile Hlongwane traveled from Gauteng to attend Sifiso Nene’s comedy show with Bonginkosi Qwesha, right, at the the Boardwalk Amphitheatre Picture: Zamandulo Malonde
Asanda Mbombiya and Melumzi Gxekwa strike a pose while they wait for the start of ‘Baby Mama Drama 2’ at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre Picture: Zamandulo Malonde
Sifiso Nene had the audience in stitches with his ‘Baby Mama Drama 2’ comedy show last Friday Picture: Zamandulo Malonde
Luyanda Tshandu hung with his friends Anati Titi, left, and Amanda Nyoka last Friday at Sifiso Nene’s show at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre
Fire Menemene and Thami Vithi arriving for the “Baby Mama Drama 2” comedy show at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre last Friday
Nomabotwe Mtimkulu had a sold-out show at the PE Opera House’s Jazz’Afro Sundays last weekend Picture: Londeka Dlamini
Fundiswa Ketshengana, left, and Olwethu Mdala enjoyed Nomabotwe Mtimkhulu’s Jazz’Afro Sunday’s performance at the PE Opera House Picture: Londeka Dlamini
Bongani and Pamela Yona enjoyed soothing sounds at the Jazz’Afro Sundays at the PE Opera House last weekend Picture: Londeka Dlamini
Margie Connellan, left, joined sisters Inga Spence, centre, and Lisa Fleetwood-Jones at the Goodnight Market at the Tramways Building in the Baakens Valley recently Picture: Salvelio Meyer
Bennie and Ela Vosloo enjoyed the first Food in PE Supper Club held at Chicky’s Yard Sunday evening Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Always stylish BLC legal firm director Sonja Tifloen rocked the black and bold dress code at Bay Fashion Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Mandi Maritz and Neil Barker at Bay Fashion Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Nolan Plaatjies, left, Waheeda Williams and Duncan Windvogel made sure the models used Smashbox to look gorgeous at Bay Fashion Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Nadine and Bradley Murray at Bay Fashion Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Kalinka Orban Wolmarans and husband Johan Wolmarans were in the front row at Bay Fashion Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Mikayla Finlay, 6, and Madison Munro, 2, from Lorraine had to taste some of the food on offer at the St Dominic’s Priory Fair Picture Eugene Coetzee
Chippy the pug and owner Danica Bojanic, 12, took part in the Most Beautiful and best dressed category in the St Dominics Priory fair dog show Picture: Eugene Coetzee
East London artist Tozamile Mnapu brought colour to the St Dominics Priory Fair last Saturday Picture: Eugene Coetzee
Zhizhen, Thea, 2, and Zhenxiang Lu at the St Dominic’s Priory Fair. . Picture: Eugene Coetzee
Julie Coetzee, left, and Teneille Minnie at Bay Fashion Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh

You May Also Like

Secret to cooking perfect pasta

Allan Williams 0

Avoid stress overload escalating to burnout

Deneesha Pillay 0

The long and winding road

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 