Larger-than-life comedian Jason Goliath will be in the Bay next weekend as part of the Big 5 Comedy Show at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on June 10.

Performing alongside greats such as Barry Hilton, Nik Rabinowitz, Joey Rasdien and Stuart Taylor, and with the legendary DJ Ready D on the decks, Goliath said the Big 5 Comedy Show would have something for everyone.

He credited “the power of prayer” as the reason he was part of the illustrious line-up.

“The only logical explanation for me was divine intervention and an alignment in the stars which somehow created a bit of luck for me. I’ve worked extremely hard over the last five years and I’ve performed in the biggest festivals in the world, and filmed Comedy Central specials in the biggest festivals in the world, but this is the biggest show of my life in terms of line-up.

“In December, I hosted an international gala with top comedians from across the world and this [Big 5] for me is a bigger deal because I get to go on stage with my icons, my mentors – the guys that, before I even dreamt of comedy, I was a massive fan of.

“I couldn’t imagine this in my wildest dreams. This is the champion’s league of comedy shows.”

Goliath said his jokes came from personal experience, his own life, things that made him laugh and even his body, which was a “big subject” matter, he quipped.

“My material is always changing. I’ve just asked my girlfriend to move in, my material is now weighted by relationships and changes in dynamics that come with that,” he said.

Goliath, who has been making people laugh for almost a decade, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his club, the Goliath Comedy Club.

“I never ever imagined being a comedian, never mind being a brand that provides platforms such as the Goliath Comedy Club . . .