Pupils show ‘Faces of Walmer’ at ArtEC

Visit the ArtEC gallery in Bird Street today or tomorrow for a glimpse of the “Faces of Walmer” reflected in the art produced by 27 school children from Gqebera.

Masifunde Learner Development is presenting its Academy of Creativity’s annual visual arts exhibition, and it closes tomorrow at 3pm at the Central gallery.

The Academy of Creativity forms part of Masifunde’s core programmes, which combine life-skill training and academic support with extra-curricular education in the fields of visual art, choir, and the dramatic arts.

Inquiries: Yolanda Bukani at e-mail: yolanda@masifunde.org or (041) 581-2543, or Banele Njadayi on 071-709-2604.