The National Arts Festival opens later this month in Grahamstown with a new artistic director at the helm – and a diverse programme that is aimed not only at the sophisticated culture-vulture but also at families.

The NAF is from June 29 to July 9, and although the bulk of the programme is the curated Main, the open-access Fringe and the Arena, there is also a vibrant line-up for children.

The Jungle Theatre Company is bringing the fantastical When Lion Had Wings to the festival city.

Based on an ancient Khoi Khoi myth about overcoming fear to take back personal power, the production uses daring stilt characterisations, animal masks, original music and a combination of English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and the Nama language.