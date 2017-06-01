Strings, voices celebrate spirit of baroque
The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Department of Music will present a baroque concert of strings and voice on Monday.
NMMU Strings Buxtehude Benignant Baroque will be at 5pm on Monday at the university’s conservatoire in Bird Street.
The concert takes its title from the name of the Danish-German organist and composer of the Baroque period, Dieterich Buxtehude.
It also refers to Buxtehude’s cantata Jesu meines Lebens Leben, which expresses the benedictory effect of Jesus’s sacrifice on the believer’s life.
The audience will listen to solos by third-year music students Robyn Lovemore (violin) and Esther Cloete (violin), as well as the NMMU Voice Studio Chorus.
Entrance is free. Inquiries: Nicky Bosman, (041) 504-4235.