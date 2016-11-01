Latest:
Entertainment My HeraldLive 

Zahara shares weight loss tips

TshisaLIVE 4 Comments ,
Zahara shares tips on how to lose weight Picture: Eugene Coetzee
Zahara shares tips on how to lose weight Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Award-winning songbird Zahara has been on a nearly year-long mission to cut the kilos.

So‚ who better than her to give us weight-loss advice?

The star has been working hard and looking slim‚ leading to many of her followers asking how she did it.

Taking to Instagram yesterday‚ Zahara revealed that her change came from both patience and perseverance.

“A huge part of losing weight is believing you can do it and realising its not going to happen overnight‚” Zahara told her fans. To emphasise the point she posted a before and after picture of herself.

In June‚ Zahara said her weight loss journey began when she looked in the mirror‚ and did not like what she saw.

“I looked at myself in the mirror and thought‚ ‘girl you are not even 30 yet and you are wearing Spanx under your dresses‚” Zahara said.

Since then she has worked hard to change both her body and her style‚ including cutting her trademark locks.

You May Also Like

R15.4m for nice slice of Lady Chatterley history

admin 0

Become recognised artist

Allan Williams 0

Football legend’s son embraces his own path

admin 0

4 thoughts on “Zahara shares weight loss tips

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 