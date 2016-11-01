Zahara shares weight loss tips
Award-winning songbird Zahara has been on a nearly year-long mission to cut the kilos.
So‚ who better than her to give us weight-loss advice?
The star has been working hard and looking slim‚ leading to many of her followers asking how she did it.
Taking to Instagram yesterday‚ Zahara revealed that her change came from both patience and perseverance.
“A huge part of losing weight is believing you can do it and realising its not going to happen overnight‚” Zahara told her fans. To emphasise the point she posted a before and after picture of herself.
In June‚ Zahara said her weight loss journey began when she looked in the mirror‚ and did not like what she saw.
“I looked at myself in the mirror and thought‚ ‘girl you are not even 30 yet and you are wearing Spanx under your dresses‚” Zahara said.
Since then she has worked hard to change both her body and her style‚ including cutting her trademark locks.
