Craft-loving blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers shares a decor DIY today in her Just Ella Bella column for The Herald

Today I thought I would share a simple décor DIY, which makes a lovely gift and can be used for a variety of things.

Clay star bunting

I did this for my son’s room a while back (I’m talking two years or so) and it is still going strong. He has plain white blinds and I was looking for a way to cheer it up a little and this is what I came up with.

It actually took me three days to do but not continuously, as it is just that there is lots of drying out to do – it took me like 10 minutes a day, so it’s actually quite quick.

You need – air dry clay, a star cookie cutter, a straw, string.

DAY ONE

Knead the clay and roll it out, then cut out the seven star shapes.

Use the straw to punch out holes to make the stars pendants of sorts and leave to dry overnight.

DAY TWO

Using acrylic paint, paint your stars in your shades of choice. Leave to dry, do other side and then leave to dry completely overnight.

DAY THREE

Cut four longish (20cm) pieces of string and four shorter (15cm), also cut one the length you want your entire bunting to be.

Attach the pieces of string to the stars.

For this project I went with red stars on the longer pieces and yellow and orange ones on the shorter pieces.

Start in the centre of the long rope and attach evenly (short long, short long) on either side.

That’s it, ready to hang up!