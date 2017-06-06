But uncertainty over what exactly is being investigated

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has instituted an inquiry into the leaking of thousands of e-mails between members of the Gupta family and their associates.

This comes as Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane were implicated yesterday in fresh allegations of being “captured” by the Gupta family.

Buthelezi and his brother Nkanyiso‚ the leaked e-mails show‚ benefited from contracts worth at least R150-million from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) – while he was chairman of the rail operator.

They also show how the Guptas considered buying one of their leading critics‚ the Mail & Guardian newspaper‚ in a James Bond-styled mission named “Project M”.

At the time of the e-mail, the number of articles printed in the Mail & Guardian (M&G) revealing the inner workings of the Gupta family empire numbered in the dozens, with the paper among the family’s leading media critics.

It also emerged yesterday that Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s stay at a luxury hotel in Dubai in 2015 was secured by Sahara Computers‚ a company owned by the Gupta family.

The Sowetan revealed that according to invoices‚ Dlodlo – who recently replaced Faith Muthambi in the ministry after a cabinet reshuffle – stayed at The Oberoi Hotel.

The documents show that even though Dlodlo’s stay was booked by Sahara Computers‚ her bills were settled by controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the inquiry was launched last week but did not say what exactly was being investigated.

“Let’s give them space to work on the matter without any due influence‚” he said.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said it had written to Matakata yesterday asking for an update on what the Hawks were investigating.

“We need the Hawks to act and they should be investigating these things and they should be verifying some of the information that is in the e-mails‚ saying well if this is true then this constitutes a criminal offence and therefore we have to take it further‚” Lawson Naidoo said.