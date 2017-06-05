Maimane dares Zuma: sue Sunday Times

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has challenged President Jacob Zuma to sue the Sunday Times if a report in the newspaper at the weekend about the Guptas buying a R330-million mansion for him in Dubai is false.

Noting that the Presidency had wasted no time in calling the claim “a fabrication”, Maimane said the claims made in the article were not trivial and went to the very nub of state capture by “the notorious” Guptas.

“The allegations are serious, and cannot simply be dismissed in a press release.

“If the story is false – as the Presidency claims – the DA challenges the president to take legal action against the newspaper for publishing false and defamatory information about him and his good friends, the Gupta brothers,” Maimane said.

“If Jacob Zuma has nothing to hide, then he must proceed with legal action in this matter.

“That way, evidence can be brought from either side, and the people of South Africa will be afforded the truth in this matter.

“If the president fails to do so, we can only assume the content of the story to be true – and that his ANC has sold this country to the Gupta family for profit.”