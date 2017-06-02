Guptas linked to statement by Ben Ngubane

Associates and business partners of the Gupta family appear to have drafted the first public statement issued by Ben Ngubane when he became acting chairman of Eskom two years ago.

Even more damning was that Ngubane was announcing the departure of his predecessor, Zola Tsotsi, who had been forced to resign by the utility’s board in the wake of his handling of the suspension of Eskom’s four senior executives in March 2015.

On March 31, Nazeem Howa, chief executive of Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources at the time, sent an e-mail to Salim Essa, chairman of consultancy Trillian Capital, attaching a statement attributed to Ngubane.

“An amended version for your approval,” Howa wrote.

He attached a statement titled “Statement by Dr Ben Ngubane, chairperson of Eskom, on behalf of the board”.

This may be the first batch of concrete evidence showing the extent of the controversial family’s irregular involvement in the running and alleged capture of state institutions.

Approached for comment last night, Eskom said: “It is premature to respond in any specific way to the issues raised as these fall within the purview of the State of Capture report’s remedial action.

“Anything and/or speculation, in the intervening period, will result in more allegations and grievous damage to individuals and entities.”