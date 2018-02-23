Winning couple get luxurious watches
The 12 lucky couples shortlisted for The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition are in for spectacular prizes worth more than R100 000.
Francarlo Designer Goldsmith is offering prizes valued at R15 493 for the winning couple and the SMS readers competition winner.
The winning couple will receive His and Hers Citizen Eco-Drive watches valued at R4 999 and R7 999 respectively, while the SMS competition winner will receive a ladies’ Obaku Denmark watch to the value of R2 495.
Francarlo Designer Goldsmith executive director Tanya Slabbert said: “With Citizen having withstood more than 100 years in the market, the brand’s enduring passion is to keep making better watches which people everywhere will love.
“With Citizen’s unique technologies and techniques [including light-powered watches, satellite time-keeping, high performance sports watches and Bluetooth watches] the brand has consistently pursued the essence of the watch and opened up new possibilities,” she said.
Along with their mission to help newly-wedded couples remember their special day with love, Citizen aims to make a positive contribution to the environment with its Eco-Drive technology, which converts light into energy.
“[The technology] recharges continuously, so you’ll never have to replace a battery in your watch [and] fewer batteries in the waste stream mean you will be making a positive contribution towards saving our environment and creating a sustainable future,” Slabbert said.
Other prizes include Viva Gym membership vouchers and hampers; a two night stay at Kuzuko Lodge for the winning couple; hair treatments from Ultimate Stylists; and a four-night cruise visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique in an ocean-view cabin aboard the MSC Sinfonia. The winning couple will also be treated to a private dinner for 10 at the Beach Hotel.