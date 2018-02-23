Winning couple get luxurious watches

The 12 lucky couples shortlisted for The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition are in for spectacular prizes worth more than R100 000.

Francarlo Designer Goldsmith is offering prizes valued at R15 493 for the winning couple and the SMS readers competition winner.

The winning couple will receive His and Hers Citizen Eco-Drive watches valued at R4 999 and R7 999 respectively, while the SMS competition winner will receive a ladies’ Obaku Denmark watch to the value of R2 495.

Francarlo Designer Goldsmith executive director Tanya Slabbert said: “With Citizen having withstood more than 100 years in the market, the brand’s enduring passion is to keep making better watches which people everywhere will love.