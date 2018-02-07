Readers of The Herald can win R17 000 of jewellery with Jenni Gault International, who is launching a diamond and platinum range to her crystal and stainless steel jewellery collection.

The Port Elizabeth designer is featuring African diamonds and platinum in her new range, in addition to her Swarovski crystal and stainless steel jewellery collection.

Sourced, designed and manufactured in South Africa – Gault will be releasing her new Savannah range in crystals concurrently with the Royal Savannah range in diamonds.

The Royal Savannah diamonds are conflict-free and set in platinum, consisting of pendants, studs, a tennis bracelet and a selection of rings.

The Savannah range is a mirror image of the collection, re-created in crystal and stainless steel.

Gault identified a need for “travel jewellery” where modern women, reluctant to wear their more valuable items, choose rather to leave them at home in the safe. However, she dislikes the idea that jewellery is not worn and enjoyed, and therefore, her Royal Savannah clients will be provided with reproduction rings in crystal, free of charge, so they can still enjoy wearing the designs with confidence, wherever they are.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day and the launch of her Savannah range in PE, Gault is offering readers the chance to win a design from her Swarovski crystal Savannah range.

The Herald readers can win R17000 worth of jewellery as follows:

Two readers will win a Savannah Ring valued at R3950, a pair of 6mm Savannah studs valued at R600 and a Jenni Gault International R200 voucher, adding up to a prize value of R4750.

15 readers each will win a pair of 3mm Savannah studs valued at R300 and a R200 voucher, adding up to prizes worth R5000.

Send your name, daytime contact number, address and the answer to this question “What is the name of Jenni’s new range?” to info@jennigault.com

Entries close at noon on Friday, February 9 and a representative of the jewellery designer’s studio will contact the lucky winners.