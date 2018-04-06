Facebook, Amazon buoy Wall Street as concerns ease

Facebook, Amazon and industrial stocks helped Wall Street extend its recovery yesterday as fears over a trade war between the United States and China eased.

Technology stocks, which have taken a beating in the past three weeks, were higher.

Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix – collectively known as the “FANG” group – were up between 0.8% and 2.6%.

Shares of Boeing, Caterpillar – hit the most on Wednesday after China retaliated with $50-billion (R599- billion) in tariffs on US goods such as soybeans, cars, chemicals and some types of aircraft – also rose more than 1%.

At 9.41am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.57% at 24 403.74. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to 2 654.55 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.55% to 7 080.71.

The Dow bounced back from a 500-point drop on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the administration was involved in a negotiation with China rather than a trade war.