‘China will win any trade war’

Country’s media rattles sabres over stand-off with Washington on punitive tariff increases

China has never surrendered to external pressure and it will win any trade war with the United States, the nation’s state media stressed in the hours after the world’s two top economies targeted each other with planned steep tariffs.

In Washington, US administration officials continued to seek to allay market fears of a trade war, and expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution with China.

The trade actions against China were not intended to punish any industries or the markets, but Beijing should shoulder the blame for any hit to the US economy, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said yesterday.

“Our intention is not to punish anybody. Our intention is to open markets and investments and lower barriers – that’s the deal,” he said.

“Any damage to our economy comes from China’s restrictive practices . . . blame China, don’t blame Trump.

“There’s going to be some back and forth, but there’s also some negotiations,” Kudlow said.

“I think we are going to get a deal over a period of time,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

China’a ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, said in Washington on Wednesday that Beijing preferred to resolve the trade dispute through negotiations, but China’s official mouthpieces took a tougher stance.

The ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said Beijing’s quick counter-move after Washington announced new tariffs this week had caught the Americans off guard. “Within 24 hours of the US publishing its list, China drew its sword, and with the same strength and to the same scale, counterattacked quickly, fiercely and with determination,” the paper said yesterday.

“The confidence to know that will win the trade war comes from the scale of [China’s] consumer market,” the paper said, noting that China’s market potential was incomparable to other economies. Many American consumer product and industrial companies see the Chinese market as a big source for future growth given the rise in the number of people joining both the middle class and the wealthier levels of Chinese society.

The United States’ proposed list of $50-billion in duties on Chinese goods is aimed at forcing Beijing to address what Washington says is deeply entrenched theft of US intellectual property and forced technology transfer from US companies.