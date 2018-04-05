Tit for tat as China strikes back over US tariff plans

Speed of retaliatory steps stuns financial markets

China hit back quickly yesterday against the Trump administration’s plans to impose tariffs on $50-billion (R596-billion) in Chinese goods, retaliating with a list of similar duties on key US imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals.

The speed with which the trade struggle between Washington and Beijing is ratcheting up – China took less than 11 hours to respond with its own measures – has led to a sharp sell-off in global stock markets and commodities.

US President Donald Trump, who has long charged that his predecessors served the United States badly in trade matters, rejected the notion that the tit-for-tat moves amounted to a trade war between the world’s two economic superpowers.

“We are not in a trade war with China. That war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter yesterday.

Because the actions will not be carried out immediately, there may be room for manoeuvre.

Publication of Washington’s list starts a period of public comment and consultation expected to last around two months.

The effective date of China’s moves depends on when the US action takes effect.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with CNBC that it would not be surprising if the US and China trade actions led to negotiations, although he would not speculate on when this might happen.

Investors were wondering, nonetheless, how far one of the worst trade disputes in many years could escalate.

“The assumption was China would not respond too aggressively and avoid escalating tensions. China’s response is a surprise for some people,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said.

He noted that neither side had yet called for enforcement of the tariffs.

“It’s more of a game of brinkmanship, making it clear what the cost would be, in the hopes that both sides can come to agreement and none of these tariffs will come into force.”

US-made goods that appear to face added tariffs in China, based on an analysis of Beijing’s list, include Tesla electric cars, Ford Lincoln cars, Gulfstream jets made by General Dynamics and Brown-Forman’s Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

Unlike Washington’s list, which was filled with many obscure industrial items, China’s list strikes at signature US exports, including soybeans, frozen beef, cotton and other key agricultural commodities produced in states from Iowa to Texas that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.