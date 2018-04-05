The JSE ended a choppy trading day a little lower yesterday‚ as a comeback in rand hedges and Naspers provided support towards the close.

Steinhoff was a major casualty‚ pulling general retailers down.

It closed 9.85% lower at R3.02 amid reports its European property portfolio might be worth only half its previous valuation.

After trading 3% lower at one point‚ the JSE all-share made a remarkable comeback amid a weaker Dow opening and softer European markets.

Naspers led the losses in volume terms‚ before reversing those amid indications that China and the US may work out a compromise in trade talks.