Spotify chief warns of ‘ups and downs’ ahead of Wall Street debut

Streaming music leader Spotify Technology SA was facing a possible rough ride in its trading debut yesterday, with the company’s unusual direct listing coming the day after a steep technology sell-off on Wall Street.

In a public letter published ahead of its unorthodox listing in New York, chief executive Daniel Ek cautioned employees and fans that “sometimes we succeed, sometimes we stumble” and “I have no doubt that there will be ups and downs”.

Nonetheless, in informal trading on Monday, pricing for Spotify appeared to be holding up, changing hands at about $132 (R1 560) a share, which would value the company at more than $23-billion (R272-billion).

Spotify Technology SA’s unusual route to becoming a public company is a test case for other multibillion-dollar tech companies looking to sell their shares but that are not in need of cash.