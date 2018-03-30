New tax regime set to bite into incomes

VAT rise, sugar tax not so sweet for consumers, writes Shaun Gillham.

The South African Revenue Service will be taking a bigger bite out of your Easter egg this year when the country’s new VAT rate is introduced on Sunday.

Coinciding with April Fool’s Day and Easter Sunday, April 1 will also deal a double tax whammy to the country’s beverages industry and its customers when the new Health Promotion Levy or sugar tax is implemented, along with the 1% increase in VAT, on certain sugar-based beverages.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said this week it believed that business in the region was prepared and ready to implement the new tax regime.

“Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber members are generally well informed when it comes to compliance with statutory requirements around VAT,” chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona said.

“It is all systems go in the chamber membership in general, including among most SMEs who have made the effort to communicate the VAT changes to their clients.”

She said the organisation was not aware of any difficulties experienced by business in implementing the new rate.

“The biggest challenge is that any increase in indirect taxes affects the price of goods and services. This in turn affects a country’s rate of inflation. “Secondly, the VAT increase is particularly important given that South Africa’s Reserve Bank manages inflation by sticking to an inflation target band of 3% to 6%.

“The Reserve Bank increases interest rates when inflation exceeds – or looks as though it might exceed – 6% over a period of time.

“It will thus be interesting to see how this delicate balance will be maintained by the SARB. The South African consumer is robust and used to yearly inflationary price increases.

“The additional 1% will be felt by the poorer members of society but as more items of a staple nature are now zero rated, there may be an initial shock effect, which will ease out over time,” Mona said.

She said the 1% VAT increase on its own was not likely to have a material effect on employment.

“In fairness, SA has one of the lowest VAT rates in the world. While we are not happy with the money squandered and/or stolen over the years, the government does need to increase its revenue if we are to maintain a reasonably stable society.

“Hopefully, the new guard in government will fulfil their commitment to eradicate or reduce corruption and inefficiencies over time.”

Rink Street SPAR manager Jacob Mafukidize said a plan was being implemented across the franchised retailer group to implement the new rate. Besides the changes to be effected to the store’s point of sale system, implementation of the new rate also needed to be reflected visually on the store’s electronic and paper price tags positioned with its thousands of products. “We have a Wi-Fi-based system which we will use to change electronic pricing displays on the shelves.

We will be effecting all the price changes on the shelves on Sunday night in order to be up-and-running on Monday.

“There may be some teething problems but we expect these to be minor and we will correct any pricing disparities as they arise,” Mafukidize said.

He said he did not expect sales to be affected by the increase in VAT. He said the SPAR Group was also managing the process through controlling the timing of new stock distribution to stores. This process would help to differentiate between stock distributed under the former VAT rate and new stock which would be subjected to the new rate.

Rink Street-based Automat Dry Cleaners owner Ivanhoe Perelson said the business would be absorbing the VAT increase and would not be passing this cost on to their customers.

“We service both the public and corporate clients such as those in the motor and hospitality industries and have clients as far away as Jeffreys Bay.

“For corporate clients, and those who need to administrate their VAT correctly, we will include the new VAT rate. We made this decision some time back.

“I find it irritating that some businesses use an increase, such as the new VAT increase, to increase their prices significantly through methods such as upwardly rounding off pricing. As such, and for the time, we will absorb the increase.”

Nail technician Elaine Fourie and hair stylist Lorraine Bryden, who both rent chairs at the La Paree salon in Central, said it would be difficult to implement an increase to their pricing as a result of the VAT increase, and that prices were generally increased on an annual basis.

“It is certainly going to be tougher for everyone who will obviously be paying more, but I also understand that the VAT rate has been at the same rate for many years,” Fourie said.

“If you look at the conditions in front of the business where we trade, you would wonder what we are actually going to get out of the VAT increase. Will there actually be more benefits for taxpayers, will the government spend more to fix things and make things better?” Bryden asked.

Patrick Emmett, senior tax consultant at Mazars Port Elizabeth, said: “Now that the initial anxiety following the announcement of the increase in the VAT rate to 15% in the 2018 budget speech has died down, the underlying concern with regards to its practical application and implementation has risen to the fore .

“The rate change . . . has left taxpayers with very limited time to adequately adjust. Taxpayers need to understand how the change impacts them, and implement the required system and control changes to adequately account for the change.

“The date of the transaction plays a critical role in determining which VAT rate to apply and in which period it should be accounted for.”

In a statement ahead of the implementation of the new sugar tax, Coca-Cola’s Dorothy Mwangu acknowledged price increases on sugar-sweetened beverages, but pointed out that some Coca-Cola products, including those with a sugar content of less than four grams per 100ml of liquid, would be exempt from the levy.

“We expect people to pay more for added sugar variants when the levy comes into effect. As part of the beverage industry, Coca-Cola in South Africa remains committed to working with labour and government through the National Economic Development and Labour Council to develop an effective anti-obesity solution that will preserve jobs while still meeting the country’s health objectives,” she said.