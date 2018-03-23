Huge volume of timber lost due to Knysna fires

Fire salvage operation nears end as investment sought in new plantation

More than a million cubic metres of timber was lost from South Africa’s annual supply when one of the country’s largestever fires tore through plantations and hundreds of homes between Knysna and Nelson Mandela Bay last year.

This is according to MTO Forestry Group chief executive Lawrence Polkinghorne, who said the overall impact of the fire on the country’s forestry industry could not be understated.

Polkinghorne’s assessment of the fire damages comes after the Eastern Cape government’s recent announcement that it is seeking capital investment of R1.5-billion to plant new plantations of 100 000 hectares, which will create an additional 12 000 jobs.

He was commenting as the company, which lost tens of millions of rands in timber, along with a R100-million sawmill near Port Elizabeth, nears completion of a nearly nine-month salvage and mop-up operation.

“With approximately 600 000m3 harvested on four major fronts, between Knysna and Jeffreys Bay, the end of the burnt logs is in sight after the devastating fires last year,” Polkinghorne said, indicating the volume of timber the company has managed to salvage.

“This could not have been accomplished without the same verve and focus people showed during the fires and a massive sustained effort since last year has culminated in the removal of extraordinary volumes of burnt logs, most of which have found their way to the local markets, and some to China.”