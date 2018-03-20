January spike in new housing

Plan approvals up 37% nationally, 1 200% in East Cape

Activity in the new housing sector boomed in the Eastern Cape and nationally in January, with the number of approved building plans increasing by 37% nationally and more than 1 200% in the Eastern Cape.

This is according to the latest Absa Residential Building Statistics, which is supported by data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

It also showed that along with the 37% year-on-year increase, the number of newbuild housing units completed during the same period rose by 23%.

The latest data specifically concerns building activity in the South African market for new private sector-financed housing and does not cover commercial or governmentfunded building activity.

The positive start to the year was confirmed yesterday by Nelson Mandela Bay conveyancer Greyvensteins Attorneys, which said that last month had been a record month for property transfers and new bonds.

Absa home loan division property analyst Jacques du Toit said building activity in respect of new housing nationally started the year on a positive note, with both the planning and construction phases showing a significant improvement in the first month of the year compared with a year ago. “Building plans approved increased by 37% year-on-year in January, with the number of housing units reported as completed rising by around 23% from January last year,” Du Toit said.

This translated into 1 176 plans in January last year against 4 356 plans approved in January this year.

In the Eastern Cape, 70 building plans were approved in January last year, while a total of 921 plans were approved in January this year, representing an increase of 1 215.7%.

Asked what effect he believed the percentage-point increase in VAT – to be implemented in less than two weeks – would have on the sector, Du Toit said: “An increase in the VAT rate will obviously add to the retail cost of building materials and services rendered by the building industry and related professions, which will have to be carried by the end-user of the products and services.”