Plan for hawkers kicks off

First informal traders moved closer to shopping centre in bid to boost business

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s plan to shift informal traders closer to shopping malls kicked off yesterday, with the first group of hawkers moved to a piece of land across from the Ziyabuya Shopping Centre in KwaDwesi.

The municipality is hoping to pave the area and install services like ablution facilities in an attempt to create a market that will draw tourists.

The move, however, received mixed reactions from hawkers, with some saying it had affected their businesses negatively .

Novusumzi Dada, 52, who sells roosterkoek, said the move had caught her off guard.

“We were not given enough time to notify our clients. Business was going much better where we were [next to the Ziyabuya Total petrol station] but there is nothing we can do now.”

Dada also said they would also have liked to move to a site that had already been prepared.

But for Chris Chanise, 42, who owns a barber shop, the relocation has helped give his clients parking space for their vehicles.

“I had many clients when I was in front of Ziyabuya, but being here will be better,” he said.

“While the move means business is slow for now, based on the promises that have been made I am positive it will work in the end.”

The municipality has also earmarked land in Walmer and Zwide as relocation sites for hawkers.

This comes as 23 hawkers were issued with temporary trading permits yesterday.

They will later be issued with permanent permits that will be connected to the site in KwaDwesi.