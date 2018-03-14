Numsa claims court victory but minister says two-week postponement voluntary

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe yesterday defended the government’s Independent Power Producer programmes despite a latenight court hearing. Radebe had planned to sign power purchase agreements and implementation agreements yesterday with 27 renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs).

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said earlier yesterday that together with Transform RSA it had been granted an interim interdict in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday night to prevent Eskom from concluding the IPP projects‚ including the power purchase agreements.

Radebe complained about “a mere one hour notice to the minister and Eskom as respondents” in the application brought to court. The matter was argued until after 11pm.

Radebe disputed the outcome‚ saying in a statement: “After arguments were concluded‚ the court refused to grant an interim interdict against Eskom or the minister but instead postponed the matter to 27 March 2018 . . .

“In the absence of an interdict‚ and with the court having expressly informed the parties at court that it would not grant such an order‚ nothing prevented Eskom and IPPs from signing the agreements as scheduled by me for Tuesday 13 March [yesterday].

“However‚ counsel for the minister informed the court that while there was no interdict granted‚ the signing will however be postponed until March 27 when the matter is finally disposed of in court.

“This undertaking was made voluntarily on behalf of the minister.”

Radebe said the plan was intended to bring about cost-efficient clean energy.