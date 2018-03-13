New music shop ups tempo

East London instrument and sound system supplier Lee Gold enters PE market

The tempo of Nelson Mandela Bay’s music instruments industry has been raised with a new player entering the competitive market.

Long-established East London instrument and sound systems supplier Lee Gold – which has enjoyed a decades-long presence in the metro through annual instrument expos – cemented the company’s expansion ambitions when it staged a three-day launch at its new premises in Walmer earlier this month.

Lee Gold’s new home in Heugh Road was until recently occupied by a Hooters franchise. Now the new proprietor has brought a fresh dimension to the Bay’s tightly contested music market. The city’s music market has been dominated by four independent instrument and sound system suppliers and chain store retailers such as Cash Crusaders. The new arrival has also created jobs in the city and is expected to stimulate the industry. Lee Gold managing director Simeon Goldblum, son of the founder of the 35-year-old firm, Leon Goldblum, said the establishment of its first branch outside East London represented both confidence in the Bay market and a consolidation of the family firm’s activities in the city over the past 25 years. “The expos just got too big. We decided to establish the branch in Port Elizabeth to serve the customer base we already have here. We already serve customers all over the country,” he said. “We also believe that Port Elizabeth has good growth potential.” Goldblum emphasised that Lee Gold was a community-based business. “We select our product range through experience and trends. Yes, some instruments, such as guitars, have a longer shelf life, which means we can hold that stock for longer. But electronic equipment gets outdated faster as new products enter the market, so that is an area where we have to keep abreast of the trends.” He said that with the vast majority of equipment being imported, brands were vital to the business.

“We want to be associated with the top brands and to stock those brands. “We are a quality store and, by stocking the top brands, we enforce our positioning as a top supplier. He said the business also focused on the second-hand instruments market. According to Goldblum and other instrument dealers, guitars and keyboards are the most common instruments sold. Brian Creusch and Alette Bosch, who are partners in long-established Port Elizabeth music industry supplier Musikland, said the recent economic downturn and the rand-dollar exchange rate had seriously affected on the industry. “The exchange rate has improved, which has certainly helped the industry, specifically because the instruments are imported,” Creusch said. “The Nelson Mandela Bay industry, which had just four main players until now, has been competitive, but harmonious. “We have yet to see what the effect of a new supplier will be.” Speaking from his Westbourne Road-based Off Beat music store, owner Alan Godwin agreed it was a competitive industry, but said each local business appeared to service its own market niche. “I prefer not to stock goods that stay on the shelves for a long time. So I stock items for entry-level and novice musicians and other products that move faster,” he said. “We are all about service here and about matching the right instrument to a person. “Sound systems are driving this industry, so as for new businesses in Port Elizabeth, we are still to see what effect that will have.”