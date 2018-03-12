Snake massages – a ‘cool’ option

Therapist Chaune Ruddy focuses on holistic healing, with her slithery helpers for braver clients needing to de-stress

Offering a massage with a rather unusual difference, Chaune Ruddy’s pet snakes have become popular with “some” adventurous clients. She believes this sets her business – Balance Holistic Massage – apart in an already competitive industry in Port Elizabeth.

Ruddy, 23, has been growing her business for the past five years and hopes to expand into a fully-fledged day spa.

How was the business started?

With my mom being a nurse, I have always liked to help people but to become a chiropractor like I initially wanted to was out of my means at the time.

I then opted for muscles instead of bones and started with my studies in 2013. After six months, I was qualified and I started my mobile massage services.

I focus on holistic therapy and alternative healing, natural remedies and allowing the body to heal itself.

What is your core service?

My focus is on the natural approach so I do aromatherapy. I do have diplomas in nutrition but we focus on the holistic element most.

How was your idea born?

I have always wanted to help people and this was perfect. It helps people de-stress and relax.

Nine out of 10 times ailments are caused because of stress, so if we eliminate the stress you have a healthier immune system and a more productive work ethic.

Everyone wants a quick-fix, something done overnight. If you have a headache you take a pill and while it might numb the pain, it is not fixing the problem.

What makes your business unique?

I wanted to do something unique and different, something that would bring people specifically to my business. So I did a bit of research on the different massages available and I stumbled upon this woman in Israel who offers snake and rodent massages.

So I tried both of them out. The snakes are very relaxing with cool scales, so it’s perfect for summer.

Rodents, however, are very ticklish due to their tiny claws so that didn’t work out very well, but the snakes definitely stuck.

If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?

If you are looking to start any business, you need to find out if what you want to offer is actually what people around you are willing to pay for.

Be like any entrepreneur. Find out what service you are wanting to provide and if it is going to be needed. Research is key.

What were some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced initially?

Capital was my biggest inhibitor, as well as getting people to use my service. Another big one is to get your name out there – the more exposure the better, which I’ve learnt is not always easy.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?

Clients not pitching is a huge setback because I could have filled that timeslot with another client. As a business owner, you rely on that income and we can’t bill people like the doctors do.

What is the best advice anyone ever gave you about success?