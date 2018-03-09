Export push for companies

Ten businesses will get expert assistance

Ten Eastern Cape companies have been selected to participate in a rigorous, high-level training and mentorship programme which should see them emerging as new entrants in the country’s exports industry.

The Exporter Development Programme will start next month and provide participants with a year of development, training and mentorship.

The public-private partnership initiative between the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) was announced at the chamber’s offices yesterday. Exporters Eastern Cape will also play a pivotal role in the programme by providing valuable mentorship, while the highly regarded International Trade Institute of South Africa (ITRISA) will be providing the emerging exporters with training and the critical experience and insights needed to be successful in international markets. The programme was initiated after a number of barriers, which affect Bay companies’ ability to graduate their businesses into exports, were identified. These included international competition, potential buyer outreaches, costs relating to marketing, logistics and transport, and export documentation challenges.

The ECDC partnered with the chamber as part of its mandate to support the provincial job creation effort and its enterprise development strategy. While the chamber is expected to play a project management role, the ECDC will provide funding and export expertise and assistance. Yesterday’s launch was the culmination of research into the barriers facing potential exporters, the creation of the programme and then the selection of the benefiting firms. “The Exporter Development Programme is designed to assist companies to reduce and eliminate all these challenges and barriers,” chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona said. In 2016, the Bay accounted for 77.5% (or about R41.6-billion) of provincial manufacturing exports, followed by Sarah Baartman District at 3.1% (or about R1.6-billion) and Buffalo City at 2.7% (or about R1.4-billion). “It is against these statistics that the ECDC has decided to partner with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on delivering the pilot phase of the [programme],” ECDC senior manager for export promotion Phakamisa George said. The companies are Buzwebethu Textile Prints, Flat Foot Engineering, RV Footwear, IKIM Solutions, SOGA Organic (Pty) Ltd, Budget Office Furniture, Fred Footwear, Nceduluntu Wesley Community Project – which has a toy and a mohair concern in its fold – La Mohair, and SA Canvas.