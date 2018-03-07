Changes ahead at Boardwalk

Mall development part of multimillion-rand facelift

Nelson Mandela Bay’s beachfront hotel, entertainment and gaming complex the Sun Boardwalk will undergo a multimillion-rand facelift this year when work begins on a new, multi-purpose mall development there in September.

Scores of jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase at the complex and, while unrelated to Sun Boardwalk, the independent tenants who occupy the new mall are also expected to generate a substantial number of job opportunities.

With the complex having been heavily affected by an increase in smaller gaming offerings and new malls in the metro, Sun Boardwalk’s new build is expected to positively contribute to its balance sheet.

The go-ahead for the new mall – first mooted in 2016 – was announced at a breakfast event at the hotel complex yesterday.

Sun Boardwalk general manager Mike van Vuuren said the announcement was “a teaser”, with more details of the project to be revealed in July.

As such, no financial details and figures around the actual mall, the construction component of the project, staff numbers or any other related details were made available yesterday.

Three of the country’s prominent brands are expected to anchor the new development.

Van Vuuren said the first phase of construction would start in September, directly after the Ironman 70.3 World Championships to be held in the Bay on September 1 and 2.

He said the project was now in the pre-letting phase to secure tenants ahead of the build, after Sun Boardwalk had received the go-ahead from the Eastern Cape Gaming Board to proceed with the mall development.

The funding required for the development would be unlocked when tenants had been secured for the mall.