Young online trader scoops top prize

‘Gumtrepreneur’ boost for PE woman

When Lamla Gqolodashe bought a second-hand wardrobe for R500 in October and sold it for R1 000 on the same day, she knew she was onto a good thing.

Barely six months later, the 21year-old entrepreneur from Motherwell in Port Elizabeth has been named online trading platform Gumtree’s very first Gumtrepreneur competition winner – scooping a business booster pack and a R50 000 cash prize for her novel online and social media trading strategy.

That the young business star now has a registered small business, Oomatahole (“Young stars” in isiXhosa), which focuses on the hiring of tents, stoves, chairs and jumping castles, is relatively impressive – but she also operates and manages it all from her cellphone.

This is because the core of her company’s business model involves purchasing goods on Gumtree and then reselling the same items, some of which she has had repaired, on the same online platform or on social media sites like Facebook.

“After I bought the wardrobe, I bought a fridge for R600 and resold it for R1 500. It has just grown from there,” Gqolodashe said yesterday.

“I don’t have a laptop or any other computer, I just run the business on my phone.”

However, and since the business has grown exponentially, Gqolodashe now employs two people directly, while using her friends to effect the necessary repairs to the items she has bought for resale.

“I used to stay with my family and now I have my own place,” she said.

“I use a garage for the storage of my goods and until now I have been hiring a bakkie to do the general transport and deliveries.