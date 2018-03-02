Ports call for new entrants

Plan to empower black-owned entities

Port concessions will be up for grabs around the country as the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) opens the doors of its commercial harbours to black business. As part of its call for new entrants into the country’s ports, Transnet has announced a national roadshow, with the Eastern Cape leg taking place in Port Elizabeth on March 13.

This will be to attract new entrants that meet black empowerment (BBBEE) requirements.

According to a Transnet statement, a number of opportunities are in the pipeline for the private sector, which is critical to meet its mandate as a change agent.

TNPA general manager for commercial and marketing Lauriette Sesoko said the roadshows were directed at securing potential port concession partners.

“The roadshows will acquaint potential bidders, interested parties and funders with the stringent requirements for bidding and participating in TNPA’s port concession projects,” Sesoko said.

“These concessions see us transfer operating rights to a private enterprise for a specified period subject to the terms of the contract.”

She said Section 56 of the National Ports Act mandated TNPA to contract private terminal operators to design, construct, rehabilitate, develop, finance, maintain and operate port terminals or facilities.

“As the National Ports Authority, we also have a responsibility to the country to help address the three scourges plaguing South Africa – unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“This means we must seek to make business opportunities available for small and emerging businesses owned by previously disadvantaged individuals.