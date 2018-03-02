Research conducted into the economic impact of the drought on agriculture has revealed that the sector will take a higher than anticipated economic knock‚ Western Cape Economic Opportunities Minister Alan Winde said.

A report compiled by the Department of Agriculture‚ in collaboration with the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP)‚ estimates that the impact of the drought on the province’s gross value added (GVA) will be R5.9-billion‚ representing an average production decline of about 20%.

GVA is a measure of all the goods and services produced by a sector.

Modelling conducted in October indicated that the impact to the province’s GVA was likely to be about R4.9-billion.

However‚ record losses in wheat production‚ coupled with the strengthening rand affecting export prices‚ drove this figure up.

The estimated number of job losses in the sector remains at 30 000.

“StatsSA jobs data released in February indicated that we had actually gained jobs in the agriculture sector over the last quarter,” Winde said.

“But if we compare the past quarter to the same time period last year‚ we see the severe impact that this drought is beginning to have on jobs and livelihoods.”

The agriculture sector has, on average, had to cut its water use by 60% and some areas have already drawn down their entire water allocation.

As a result‚ there has been a significant decline in farm output as farmers prioritise crops with higher profit margins.

There was a reduction of about 1 000ha of area planted for potatoes and onions.

Smaller export volumes have resulted in income losses. In addition‚ export prices are being affected because fruit is smaller or sunburnt.

Export volumes are expected to decline between 13% and 20% this year.