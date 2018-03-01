Shoprite expands into Kenya

Africa’s biggest supermarket chain, Shoprite Holdings, will take advantage of disarray in Kenya’s grocery sector to open its first stores in the major East African market by the end of the year.

Two of Kenya’s three top retailers are failing, opening the door to chains such as Shoprite and Carrefour .

Chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht said Shoprite had never considered Kenya before because of the dominance of the three players.

Six of its seven new stores will be in Nairobi.

“Retail in Kenya is in total disarray, we could now go in and secure seven premises without paying anything other than agreed rental,” he said after the presentation of Shoprite’s half-year results on Tuesday.