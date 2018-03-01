Partnership bid to save water

PE’s Coca-Cola joins national awareness drive

Port Elizabeth-headquartered Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA), which has slashed the volume of water used to make its products, plans to reduce consumption even further.

It has announced a partnership with the government and consumer goods firm Unilever to roll out a national water consumption awareness campaign.

The latest supply dam levels report on Monday showed that Nelson Mandela Bay had 25.95% remaining of its total capacity.

Coca-Cola spokesman Craig Dodds said the company had invested in its operations to effect significant water savings.

“From 2010, it reduced the volume of water used to produce each litre of soft drink from 2.13 litres in 2010 to 1.65 litres in 2017.

“This represents a total saving of 726 million litres, or 290 Olympicsized swimming pools,” he said.

This was enough water to provide 250 litres of water a day for 8 000 households for a year, he said.

“For this year, CCBSA has set itself a target of 1.56 litres of water per litre of soft drink produced.