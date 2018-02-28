Partnership to upskill TVET college lecturers

Delegates to receive training in Germany

A multimillion-rand partnership between South Africa and Germany is hoping to make TVET college graduates more employable through training and tweaking the curriculum to meet the needs of the corporate sector.

The partnership between the Handwerkskammer Erfurt (German Chamber of Crafts and Trade) and TVET colleges in the Eastern Cape was established in 2016.

It seeks to utilise the knowledge and expertise of worldrenowned German engineering to upgrade the perceived low status of TVET colleges through upskilling lecturers and updating the curriculum.

Yesterday saw representatives from eight Eastern Cape TVET colleges and the Port Rex Technical High School, all of whom have at least one representative chosen to be sent for specialised automotive training at the Handwerkskammer in Erfurt, Germany, during July.

The selected lecturers will be trained in modern and advanced methods of automotive electronics, service and maintenance, fault finding and electronic systems.

The German chamber will pay a R975 000 bill per lecturer for the four-week training.

Additionally the event marked the launch of the EastCape Midlands College Centre of Specialisation for welding and the handover of three state-of-the-art Bosch Motor Systems Analysers – a diagnostics testing machine – sponsored by Handwerkskammer and worth about R250 000 each.

German Embassy head of cooperation Volker Oel said: “Today’s event is to experience the practical fruits of our partnership aimed at artisan development and delivery of artisan training with the view of improving employability of graduates.

“Germany is assisting South Africa in its efforts to reform, redevelop and restructure the TVET system to encourage school leavers that TVET studies is not second-choice education.

“Building on our expertise in the German vocational sector, we are working on issues of the curriculum and lecturer development in South Africa.”