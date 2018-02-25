Wendy Knowler | Edgars account holders still waiting for club fee refunds

Does your store account still include a club membership fee?

Last year several major retailers – Lewis, Edcon, the Foschini Group, Mr Price – made headlines, one after the other, when the National Credit Regulator (NCR) announced that they were illegally adding club membership fees to their accounts every month.

“The NCR does not support the credit retailers’ conduct of charging consumers a club fee on credit agreements or under any supplementary agreements or documents,” the regulator said. “This fee increases the consumers’ cost of credit.”

The NCR asked the National Consumer Tribunal to order them to refund affected customers all club fees they’d paid – going back to 2007 – as well as to interdict the retailers for continuing to charge the fee and to impose an appropriate fine.

The tribunal did pass judgment in the case of Edcon – owner of the Edgars, Jet, CNA and Boardman’s brands, among others – which had its millions of club members rubbing their hands in glee and looking forward to a lovely bonus.

In its judgment, the tribunal said the intention of the National Credit Act was “very clear” when it came to credit agreements.

“The Act does not allow for any other fees or charges or costs to be included in the credit agreement or credit agreement documents, irrespective of the nature of the charge, fee or cost.”

But so far, it’s business as usual. Not a word about club fee refunds from Edcon, and the fees are still being added to customers’ accounts every month.

“Am I betting on a losing horse or will something come of this?” asked Charnelle Rossouw of the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, who has had a Edgars account for about 20 years.

“I have been waiting for someone to inform we account holders about the payback of our club fees,” she wrote.

“They are still charging me a club fee of R44 a month. I thought they would stop it.

“I want to close my account, but I do not want to lose out on payback if it ever happens.”

Hilary White of Honeydew, who has had an Edgars account for at least 15 years, has a similar concern.

“I am no longer purchasing anything directly from Edgars, but I have a funeral policy with them and I’m paying R60 a month as a VIP club member.

“If I cancel my account, am I likely to ever receive any monies back from them, should they be legally forced to? Should I keep my account until we hear what the status will be in regards to these fees?”