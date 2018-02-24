SA’s future looking brighter already under Cyril – economist

Between Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech and the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa is about to become a better place for everyone.

This was the message of optimism from economist Dr Roelof Botha who spoke on the high and low points of the national budget during a breakfast held by PricewaterhouseCoopers yesterday.

“I am so bullish about the future,” Botha said. “Last year was a rough year. “But we’ve survived so much – from Chris Hani’s assassination to the recession in 2008 and the [Jacob] Zuma era.

“A totally new dawn is waiting for South Africa.”

The country had already seen benefits of Ramaphosa’s reign since his election as ANC chairman in December, Botha said.

“The short-term currency strength is undoubtedly [linked to] his election.

“From January 2016 to now the rand has strengthened by 45%. That is a world record, and Ramaphosa gets the gold medal.

“We’ve also seen an uptick in business confidence and Ramaphosa has managed to rein in Eskom, whose prices have gone up by 440% since 2004.”

The next step, according to Botha, should be to focus on job creation – which could be done through Ramaphosa’s planned jobs summit – and to develop proactive tourism policies to attract more overseas tour operators.

“It is entirely possible for South Africa in the next 24 months to have such a large degree of fiscal stability that we can [also] get cracking on urban renewal.

“Hopefully we’ll start moving dramatically back to the vision of Nelson Mandela, which differed remarkably from the vision of the previous president,” Botha said.

“I’m not going to increase Australia’s average IQ – I’m staying right here.”