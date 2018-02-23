Eskom row hits miners
Optimum coal workers on strike over uncertainty of being paid
Eskom stopped paying Optimum Coal Mine at the beginning of the month because the mine had failed to supply the agreed amount of coal to Eskom’s Hendrina Power Station.
The power utility said this yesterday as workers at Optimum Coal Mine in Middelburg continued their strike for the second day over uncertainty about the future of the Gupta-owned mine.
The country’s commercial banks have cut ties with Gupta-owned companies – citing reputational risk – while the only bank which services the companies‚ Bank of Baroda‚ will exit South Africa at the end of next month.
The workers at Optimum wanted assurances from their employer that they would be paid today.
Optimum chief executive George van der Merwe could not assure the employees that they would be paid and claimed that Eskom was sabotaging its operations by not paying Optimum.
However‚ Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said Optimum last supplied the power utility with coal on January 17 and the mine had indicated to Eskom that it had difficulty in continuing the supply of coal.
“We have chosen not to pay Optimum as it had failed to supply the 370 000 tons of coal per month as per the service level agreement,” he said.
“Optimum has been failing consistently to supply us with the agreed quantity of coal.
“Because they failed to supply‚ we did not pay them.
“What we then did was to impose a penalty in terms of the service level agreement.”
Phasiwe said Optimum only supplied 118 000 tons of coal for last month.
“We imposed a fine of R105-million for this month‚ and their invoice for January was R52-million,” he said.
“Because the penalty was higher than the invoice‚ it would have been reckless to extend money to a defaulting party.”
Eskom said Optimum supplied 80% of the coal for the Hendrina power station‚ and the rest was supplied by smaller mining operators.
“We have asked the smaller companies to increase their output and we have also diverted coal from other power stations,” Phasiwe said.
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said because Optimum could not commit to pay the workers their monthly salaries‚ they would not go back to work.
Workers downed tools on Wednesday.
Mammburu said the workers presented Van der Merwe with a memorandum yesterday, expressing their concerns about the ownership of the mine and asking whether workers would be paid their monthly salaries.
Mammburu said until their concerns were addressed‚ workers would not go back to work.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.