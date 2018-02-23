Optimum coal workers on strike over uncertainty of being paid

Eskom stopped paying Optimum Coal Mine at the beginning of the month because the mine had failed to supply the agreed amount of coal to Eskom’s Hendrina Power Station.

The power utility said this yesterday as workers at Optimum Coal Mine in Middelburg continued their strike for the second day over uncertainty about the future of the Gupta-owned mine.

The country’s commercial banks have cut ties with Gupta-owned companies – citing reputational risk – while the only bank which services the companies‚ Bank of Baroda‚ will exit South Africa at the end of next month.

The workers at Optimum wanted assurances from their employer that they would be paid today.

Optimum chief executive George van der Merwe could not assure the employees that they would be paid and claimed that Eskom was sabotaging its operations by not paying Optimum.

However‚ Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said Optimum last supplied the power utility with coal on January 17 and the mine had indicated to Eskom that it had difficulty in continuing the supply of coal.

“We have chosen not to pay Optimum as it had failed to supply the 370 000 tons of coal per month as per the service level agreement,” he said.