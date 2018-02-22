Capital projects, goods and services sacrificed to realise Zuma’s free education promise

The government has been forced to hold back on some of its capital projects and reduce spending on goods and services to find R57-billion to fund free tertiary education.

But the news of the funding was met with mixed reactions from students yesterday, with some saying it was not enough.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the additional R57billion had been allocated to the Department of Higher Education and Training to provide free university education‚ which has raised such spending to R67-billion from the adjusted allocations announced in the medium-term budget policy statement in October. The fee-free higher education is aimed at new first-year students from poor and working-class families‚ with a combined family income of under R350 000 a year. The free tertiary education would be rolled out in the subsequent years to cover all years of study. Gigaba was forced to scramble for new money to fund free tertiary education following a surprise announcement by then-president Jacob Zuma in December. The announcement was largely criticised as populist because it came at a time when Zuma was under siege at the ANC national conference and no prior costing had been done. Gigaba told the National Assembly that the Treasury was forced to find creative ways of finding the R57-billion amid a dwindling tax revenue base‚ including cutting spending on some capital projects.

This would see government procurement on goods and services reduced by a whopping R16.5-billion and transfers to provinces and municipalities cut by R27.4-billion. “The largest reallocation of resources towards government’s priorities was on higher education and training‚ amounting to additional funding of R57-billion over the medium term‚” Gigaba said. “As a result‚ this is the fastestgrowing spending category‚ with an annual average growth of 13.7%.” Returning students who had received financial support from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would see their loans converted into bursaries. “This is an important step forward in breaking the cycle of poverty and confronting youth unemployment‚ as labour statistics show that unemployment is lowest for tertiary graduates‚” Gigaba said. NMU student Nathi Dwayi, who was at the forefront of the 2016 #FeesMustFall protests, said the additional funding was progressive. “Other sectors of society can now equally show commitment.” Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command South branch secretary Yamkela Tengwa rejected the allocation as not enough. “This allocation makes no difference considering the number of students in first year. “Each year, we have to help students who have been left in the cold because of insufficient funds from the NSFAS and a number of them don’t qualify,” Tengwa said. “This makes no difference.” South African Union of Students president Avela Mjajubana said they welcomed the initiative‚ but this did not solve Fees Must Fall as there was no mention of fee increments. “We are going to make an appeal to the minister as we feel infrastructure at TVET [Technical Vocational Education and Training] institutions is not prioritised. “Student accommodation should also be a priority when allocating the budget‚ not just fees. “Though NSFAS students will be catered for‚ there was no mention of a resolution on fee increments.” NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the allocation provided some much-needed relief and clarity for the university. Mbabela said it would go a long way in alleviating the pressure on universities as government subsidies continued to decline while the number of students entering the system increased. “The university has always held the strong view that no academically deserving, financially needy student should be denied access to higher education, and welcomes the government’s commitments towards fully funding higher education students from poor and working class backgrounds,” she said. Turning to primary and high school education‚ Gigaba said R3.8-billion had been set aside in the next three years to replace 82 inappropriate and unsafe schools and to provide water to 325 schools and sanitation to a further 286. The nutrition programme would continue to be in place, at a cost of R21.7-billion over the medium term‚ providing meals to nine million poor children at 19 800 schools.