Budget2018 | Man in the street to feel the pinch

Budget 2018 means South Africans must tighten their belts

A big blow to the average South African. This is how Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech was perceived by some analysts as the finance minister announced a range of tax hikes yesterday.

Pulling off a tough balancing act, Gigaba said that for the first time since 1993, value added tax (VAT) would go up – by one percentage point, from 14% to 15%. This, coupled with personal tax hikes, a 52 cents rise in fuel prices and an increase in the cost of cigarettes, alcohol and plastics, means a large majority of citizens will feel the pinch. Gigaba announced these and other tax increases, which the government hopes will raise an additional R36-billion, in light of a revenue gap of R48.2-billion in the current year. This was bad news for Nelson Mandela Bay, the metro’s business chamber chief executive, Nomkhitha Mona, said. “The minister was trying to respond to the challenges faced by the country, particularly from ratings agencies,” she said. “The budget is also leaning heavily towards more social spending. “While we appreciate the scale and magnitude of the needs of society, we believe it would have been more intuitive to table a budget which would grow the economy and create jobs. “As a country, we cannot be satisfied with economic growth rates at the projected levels of 1.5%. “It is unfortunate that there does not seem to be major infrastructure spending – a key driver of economic growth.

“Of particular concern to us is the negative effect this budget is likely to have on the automotive sector – the backbone of the Nelson Mandela Bay economy. “Affordability of cars will be reduced, thus affecting the domestic market.” Mona said the VAT rate increase – the first adjustment to VAT since the dawn of democracy – would be felt directly by the man in the street. The budget also included R57-billion allocated over the medium term to realising free higher education, with all first-year students with a family income below R350 000 a year to be funded for the full cost of study for the year. A further R6-billion has been set aside to assist with the drought in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, with R473-million for short-term disaster relief in the 2018-19 financial year. Mazars senior tax consultant Patrick Emmett said the higher VAT rate would affect all consumers, but he believed the lowest income-tax bracket would have some relief. The threshold for the lowest bracket was moved from an annual salary of R189 880 to R195 850. However, he was concerned that the poor would still feel the sting of the tax hikes, despite Gigaba saying 19 food items were zero-rated and would not be subject to VAT. PricewaterhouseCoopers associate director for corporate income tax Dirk Kotze said the bulk of VAT revenue would come from higherincome earners, though he believed income tax would bring the most financial strain to that group. “The personal income tax burden was already high and there were slight increases in the upper brackets in the past two budgets as well,” Kotze said. Gigaba said raising VAT – which had remained the same since 1993 – was unavoidable to maintain the integrity of public finances. National Treasury officials say the ability to raise the corporate tax rate is limited in the light of global competition‚ while personal income taxes have already risen sharply over the past few years. “Increasing the VAT rate by one percentage point is estimated to have the least detrimental effect on economic growth and employment over the medium term‚” the Budget Review stated. Debt Rescue chief executive Neil Roets said the VAT hike would hit the poor the hardest. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> “However the finance minister wants to spin the increase, the reality is that everybody is now being penalised to fill the gaping fiscal hole left by almost a decade of misrule,” Roets said. He said most South African consumers had reached the point where they would simply have to face the fact that they could not maintain their lifestyles. “It has now become a matter of survival,” Roets said. “Opening more accounts and acquiring more store cards and credit cards is absolutely not the answer.” Bay resident Siphesihle Dyira, 22, was disappointed at the news. “It’s going to affect the poorest of the poor, no matter how many goods they may say won’t be taxed,” Dyira said.