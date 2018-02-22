Budget2018 | Billions for infrastructure

Bay to benefit from injection of funds in bus system and water security project

Billions of rands are headed to Nelson Mandela Bay this year, with the biggest chunk set to improve the city’s infrastructure.

The lion’s share will go towards installing services, securing water resources and making changes to the city’s roads for the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba allocated R939-million to the municipality as its equitable share.

This allocation is up R95-million from last year.

It excludes, however, specific allocations for capital projects.

In the Treasury’s Division of Revenue Bill, it revealed that the municipality was in line to get an allocation of R2.327-billion from the national government.

More than half of this money is meant for the improvement of the city’s infrastructure.

Gigaba has given R304.9-million towards the stagnant bus system, which has yet to get rolling.

The Bay’s political head of roads and transport, Rano Kayser, said: “It will definitely assist the municipality in realising a transport system that will benefit all residents, but equally the money will help expedite making sure we put up infrastructure towards the Njoli route.”

The Njoli route is the second phase of the project and is meant to be completed this year.

Over the years, billions of rands spent on the IPTS project did not go through the normal tender processes, with the municipality relying on tender deviations to get contracts.

This is a thing of the past, according to Gigaba, who warned that deviations would only be allowed in rare, well-justified cases.

“In recent years, a large number of deviations from normal procurement processes have reduced the credibility of the supplychain management system,” he said.

“Deviations can also result in anti-competitive practices that open the door to corruption, and which limit transformation by preventing small businesses from doing business with the state.”

The Bay’s political head of budget and treasury, Retief Odendaal, said they would give warnings and pursue disciplinary action against officials who did not plan properly.