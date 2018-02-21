Business banks on new growth path

No quick fix despite positive mood, economists warn

Soweto Gold Brewery head Dumiso Madlala is banking on President Cyril Ramaphosa to kickstart the economy and help his business grow. The micro brewery was founded five years ago in the Johannesburg township but has struggled to grow in a fiercely competitive market for beer as high unemployment and a weak economy strangled consumer spending.

Madlala places much of the blame on the administration of Jacob Zuma, who resigned as president last week after a nine-year tenure plagued by corruption allegations and economic stagnation.

“We started at the time when the economy was not doing so well,” Madlala, a chemical engineer who previously worked at Heineken, said at his brewery, where the walls are adorned with photographs of anti-apartheid heroes.

“Now with Ramaphosa coming in, we really hope the economy is going to grow fast and with the economy growing fast, small businesses like ours can also grow at a much faster rate.”

He did not give more specific details of his expectations for the new government, but said his goal of selling one million hectolitres of beer by 2020, from 50 000 hectolitres now, could be achieved sooner if Ramaphosa boosted consumer confidence.

Soweto Gold currently only distributes its products to South Africa’s wealthiest province, Gauteng, but plans to extend to five more provinces by the end of next month before launching nationwide in August.

Madlala is one of many business leaders in South Africa, as well as investors at home and abroad, who are pinning their hopes on Ramaphosa, a former businessman who held stakes in mining company Lonmin, mobile operator MTN Group and McDonald’s South African franchise.

Yet despite the early optimism of Madlala and oth- ers, some economists and analysts caution there may be no quick fix for an economy that is forecast to grow just 1.4% this year and 1.7% next year.