PE ceramic artist stands out

In a bid to boost entrepreneurship as a solution to the Bay’s high unemployment rate, Port Elizabeth-born designer Laduma Ngxokolo has chosen to invest in and mentor a ceramic artist from Sydenham.

Ngxokolo, the innovator of the knitwear brand Maxhosa, will be providing three months of business support to Lookout Sibanda, owner of Lookout Ceramics.

The two met last year at a Chivas Regal talk Ngxokolo hosted for an audience of 50 designers in Port Elizabeth.

Ngxokolo, 31, said Sibanda’s business was one of two projects he chose following similar talks across the country.

“Lookout was my choice, [because] his work stands out,” Ngxokolo said.

The other project receiving Ngxokolo’s attention is a leather goods company in Welkom, though he is excited at the prospect of mentoring someone from his hometown.

“It feels fantastic. Port Elizabeth is a city with bad youth unemployment rates. What will change that and make the city economically competitive is for youth to start a business and grow it fast.”

To aid this growth, Sibanda will also receive an investment of R35 000. “The mentorship will be telephonic for three months, though I come to Port Elizabeth every month,” Ngxokolo said.

He believes Sibanda could inspire others by sharing his success.

“He’ll inspire others in the same situation as him to emulate [his behaviour],” he said.

In turn, Sibanda, 31, hopes to follow in Ngxokolo’s footsteps and achieve great success at national and international level.