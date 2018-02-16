Graduates pack jobs initiative

Hundreds of young graduates hoping to get a foot in the employment door packed the Uitenhage Town Hall yesterday when a new jobs initiative was presented by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

The proposed partnership – linking the municipality, private companies and the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), along with the Department of Labour – comes as the Bay’s unemployment rate remains high, at 36.9%, according to the latest official figures.

The DA-led coalition has made employment a key part of its message to the public, vowing to create jobs.

Trollip’s plan is to log the details of work-seeking graduates on a central database which is then made available to companies that are hiring.

Application forms for job opportunities at the South African National Defence Force were also circulated at the event, one of several to be hosted by the municipality.

Trollip scaled his ambitions up this week after his office took on four unemployed graduates as interns last month.

“After having them work in the office I realised these guys had extraordinary talent and a lot to offer,” he said.