Four KFC eateries switch to solar

Four Port Elizabeth restaurants belonging to fast food chain KFC have switched to solar energy.

The solar panels were installed in October at branches in Commercial Road, Schauderville, 17th Quarter and Heugh Road.

The idea was brought to life by KFC franchisee AKM Foods, which owns 34 restaurants in the Eastern Cape.

AKM Foods principal operator Nishid Dosa said the switch had already shown significant cost savings for the business while being environmentally responsible.