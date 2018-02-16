Four KFC eateries switch to solar
Four Port Elizabeth restaurants belonging to fast food chain KFC have switched to solar energy.
The solar panels were installed in October at branches in Commercial Road, Schauderville, 17th Quarter and Heugh Road.
The idea was brought to life by KFC franchisee AKM Foods, which owns 34 restaurants in the Eastern Cape.
AKM Foods principal operator Nishid Dosa said the switch had already shown significant cost savings for the business while being environmentally responsible.
“We are excited about the introduction of solar and green energy in our stores and are satisfied with the results thus far,” Dosa said.
“Only four stores are being piloted, [but] the plan is to roll out to other stores.”
AKM Foods has implemented a few other energysaving initiatives, which include wind turbine energy, in 12 of its restaurants, as well as heat pumps and LED lights in all stores.
KFC Africa chief executive Doug Smart was equally excited about the change.
“This is a big step for the quick service restaurant industry and shows our commitment to lessen our carbon footprint,” he said.