December sales figures point to trade buoyancy

Retail performance up 5.6% on previous year

Despite a tumultuous economic year, retailers ended last year on a high note, with December trade recording a 5.3% increase in sales over the same period in 2016.

Highlighting sales of household furniture, appliances and equipment, which fielded 10% year-on-year growth in sales, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) yesterday revealed trade buoyancy across the entire fourth quarter of last year, when retail trade sales increased by 5.6% compared with the same quarter in 2016.

The latest trade figures, released in Stats SA’s Retail Trade Sales report, were supported by the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI), which measures transactions in South Africa, and Mastercard, which pegged spending growth during the festive season at 3.8%.

The positive December trading period – the most important of the year for retailers – was also experienced in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A recent survey by The Herald of shopping centres showed that trade had been brisk at all major centres in Port Elizabeth.

According to Stats SA, while retailers of household furniture, appliances and equipment had fielded collective sales growth of 10%, collective year-on-year sales growth for “all other retailers” was recorded at 14.7%.

This included positive results for retailers of clothing, footwear and leather goods, with 7.7% year-on-year growth, and general dealers, which saw a 3% increase in sales over 2016.

Shengeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagement for the BETI, said the latest data showed a strong Christmas season.